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Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - Copa del Rey FinalGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Mourinho: I am not pessimistic before the derby and Simeone is a war companion, and I did not intervene in Zidane's decision

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
D. Simeone
Z. Zidane
A. Tchouameni
Spain

Atlético Madrid's squad is strong and has plenty of solutions

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho refused to compare his squad with Atletico Madrid's ahead of tomorrow's capital derby at the Metropolitano, the seventh round of La Liga.

Sport newspaper carried Mourinho's words from the press conference. "I don't want to compare myself with Atletico Madrid's squad," he said. "Oblak against Courtois, Romero against Ruder, I don't want to go down that path."

Simeone's side earned plenty of praise. "Atletico's squad is strong and has many solutions, and Diego Simeone is a great coach who has players who embody his personality and possess his team's DNA," he continued. "He has worked with them for many years. I look at them and I believe they will be there competing for the title."

Last season's defeat drew a defiant response. "I am not pessimistic," he said. "I don't want to think about matters from either the positive or the negative side. As a journalist, you ask the question for good and for bad. And I answer only for the positive side."

He wasn't finished. "The assessment I give myself is that I have given my utmost. I cannot give more. This does not mean that I should not continue to give my utmost on all levels. In my case, it is not always about training and playing matches. It is more comprehensive, about building a club, not just training or choosing who will play."

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    Simeone knows what I feel and what I think

    He noted: "Simeone's opinion? A lot of silly things are said throughout your career. If you look back, you won't find a single one of us who hasn't said silly things (in reference to a comment he made during a clash with Simeone in the Champions League years ago)."

    He stressed: "In the end, either you respect or you don't respect. The day they contacted me to ask whether I could speak about Simeone in his documentary film, I didn't think about it for even a minute. He knows what I feel and what I think. Rivals once again, but we are comrades in arms."

    Turning to Tchouaméni, he explained: "I had no influence on Zidane's decision not to call him up. I was a little surprised by the situation. The two of them spoke together and reached the conclusion that the best thing for Aurélien was to get the time to complete the pre-season preparation he hadn't gone through."

    On the international break, he remarked: "We can only adapt. If we have four players left over 20 days, after that one of them will arrive three days before, and another four days before, and that is before the Villarreal match."

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  • Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The Clásico and the derby are part of the culture

    He noted: "The Clasico or the derby? I am equally motivated to play the next round against Villarreal, or against an opponent in a Clasico or a derby. There is no difference for me. The Clasico and the derby are part of the culture. They are part of the history. And of course, for that reason they have something extra. But when it comes to motivation? That is there every day."

    He explained: "I have always tried to adapt to the capabilities of my team's players. I have always said that the Inter Milan I coached could have stayed for 90 minutes in a low defensive block, and we would always have remained in our comfort zone. We could have stayed three hours in a low block, and they would not have scored in our net even if they died trying. It is a matter related to the players' characteristics."

    Adding to the point, he said: "If you ask me whether I like defending in a low block, I would answer that I like knowing how to defend in moments of playing in a low block. In every match you go through such moments, whether they last five minutes or ten. It is one of the things we work on in order to improve."

    Mourinho stressed: "We must be aware that we will go through such moments. We have to know how to position ourselves and how to compete during them."

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Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA