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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Moretto - Ginevra Elkann heading towards the Juventus presidency. Meanwhile, the board of directors request a €250 million capital increase

Juventus
Serie A

Twist in the Juventus camp?

"Ginevra Elkann heading towards the Juventus presidency". Matteo Moretto posted it on X. John Elkann's sister, and Lapo's, Ginevra Elkann was born in 1979 and is an Italian film producer and director.


Journalist Giovanni Albanese, meanwhile, writes: "The report of Ginevra Elkann heading towards the presidency has been denied".



Then Guido Vaciago, editor of Tuttosport, commented: "It is a rumour that spread this afternoon. Our checks tell us the story has no basis, though we reserve the right to carry out further checks. I do not want to categorically deny the story, but at the moment it is not backed up. Ginevra is the sister of John and Lapo, a woman who has nothing to do with sport and football. I believe she is vaguely a fan, if only because of the family, but she has never dealt with sport and she works as a director. Honestly, it would strike me as a bizarre choice."



  • The board of directors and the financial statements

    Meanwhile, Juventus have closed the 2025-26 financial year with a loss of €66 million. The accounts were approved today by the Juventus board of directors, who also resolved to propose to the shareholders’ meeting, convened for 3 November, a capital increase of €250 million.


    In the club's statement, the operation is aimed at supporting the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible work on strategic real-estate assets starting with the Allianz Stadium, the growth of the brand and economic and financial sustainability. Exor, the majority shareholder, has already confirmed it will subscribe its share and immediately pay €60 million as an advance.


    For Juventus, this is the ninth consecutive financial year closed at a loss. In 2024-25 the deficit was €58 million, while a negative result had already been expected for the season just ended.


    On the management side, the club highlighted a €42 million reduction in operating costs while maintaining investment aimed at the team's competitiveness. Sponsorship revenues have steadily returned above the €120 million mark, while the debt structure has also been rebalanced thanks to the issuance of a €150 million bond with a 12-year maturity.


    Meanwhile, Juventus have updated their business plan. The new forecasts indicate another loss-making financial year in 2026-27, driven above all by failure to qualify for the Champions League, before a gradual improvement is expected in the following two financial years.



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Serie A
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Cagliari
CGL
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Juventus
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