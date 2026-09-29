Juventus have closed the 2025-26 financial year with a loss of €66 million. The club's board of directors approved the accounts today and also decided to propose to the shareholders' meeting, scheduled for 3 November, a capital increase of €250 million.





In the club's statement, Juventus said the operation is aimed at supporting the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, any possible interventions on strategic property assets, starting with the Allianz Stadium, the enhancement of the brand and economic and financial sustainability. Exor, the majority shareholder, has already confirmed it will subscribe its share and will immediately pay €60 million as an advance.





This is Juventus' ninth consecutive financial year ending in a loss. In 2024-25 the deficit was €58 million, while a negative result had already been expected for the season just ended.





On the management side, the club highlighted a €42 million reduction in operating costs while maintaining investment aimed at the team's competitiveness. Sponsorship revenue has climbed back steadily above the €120 million mark, while the financial debt structure has also been rebalanced thanks to the issuance of a €150 million bond with a 12-year maturity.





Juventus have also updated their business plan. The new forecasts point to another loss-making financial year in 2026-27, conditioned above all by failure to qualify for the Champions League, before a gradual improvement expected over the following two financial years.







