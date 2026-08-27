Moise Kean to Como, deal close to completion. After lengthy talks, the Lombardy club and Fiorentina have reached an agreement: the striker, born in 2000, is leaving Florence on a permanent deal for a fee close to €40 million including a fixed part and bonuses (€35m+€5m). Fabregas now gets the centre-forward he wanted, while Kean will battle with Douvikas for a starting shirt.
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Moise Kean to Como, deal close to completion: exchange of documents between the clubs. Deal worth €40 million
What happened yesterday
For days, Kean had no longer seen himself as a Fiorentina player. According to Violanewson Sunday evening he refused to start in the match Fiorentina later lost 4-0 against Roma and yesterday morning he forced the issue by asking to be sold, arriving late at Viola Park and choosing not to train with the group. The decision enraged Fiorentina, who fined him and called him back for an individual session in the afternoon. Today, though, the former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player arrived at the training ground on time and trained with his team-mates.
Morata frees up the spot
Kean is expected in Como between this evening and tomorrow to undergo his medical and sign. He leaves Fiorentina after two seasons, 79 appearances, 735 goals and 7 assists. Numerically, he will replace Alvaro Morata, who is heading for the exit and in talks with Leganes. The Madrid club, who play in the Spanish second tier, have asked Como to make a significant contribution towards his salary, currently €5 million net.
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