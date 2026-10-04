Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
modric(C)Getty Images
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Modric rebukes Croatia: “I feel ashamed by the 0-7 against England, it is the first time in 20 years. This is how we squander the reputation we have built for ourselves”

Croatia vs England
Croatia
England
UEFA Nations League A
AC Milan

Croatia are in shock after a sensational 7-0 home defeat to England in the final match of this international break in the Nations League.Bilic's side were torn apart by Tuchel's team, who inflicted the worst defeat in their history.


It's a bitter pill to swallow for a group that have delivered outstanding results, including reaching a World Cup final, and now have to ask serious questions about the future. Interviewed after the match, Luka Modric - Croatia's leader - used strong words. Here is what the Milan playmaker said.

  • "It is difficult to find an explanation for a performance like that, with no duels, fouls, aggression or cohesion... I have been here for 20 years, but it is the first time I have felt ashamed after a match. You can lose, someone can be stronger, at the moment they are stronger, but losing in this way and throwing away the reputation we have built up over all these years is unacceptable. I really do feel ashamed."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google