Mobile phones are ruining the enjoyment of football: Borussia Dortmund devise an unexpected solution to save their fans

Going to a football stadium no longer guarantees ninety minutes of excitement and suspense, nor the chance to soak up the atmosphere of the stands and share the joy of goals and the agony of defeat with the crowd. As the players chase the ball across the green rectangle, more and more fans are glued to their phone screens, hunting for a shot to film, a comment to post or a statistic to follow. Some of the moments that deserve to be savoured in full now slip past their eyes unnoticed.
Things have taken an unexpected turn. One of Europe's biggest clubs has decided to reward supporters for keeping their phones in their pockets during matches, hoping to restore the essence of the football experience and drag attention back to the pitch rather than the screens.
That club is Germany's Borussia Dortmund, home to one of the most passionate fanbases on the continent. Their initiative encourages supporters to set their phones aside and focus on the game, with prizes and rewards on offer in return.
Spanish newspaper "AS" has shed light on the phenomenon, throwing open the debate about how mobile phones and social media are reshaping the game, and how far the stands have shifted from a space for enjoyment and passion into platforms for documenting moments and chasing views.