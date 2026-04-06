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MLS Winners and Losers April 6GOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS Winners and Losers: Jayden Nelson spoils Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Nu Stadium debut, Zack Steffen has one to forget, and is Julian Hall the best American youth national out there?

Major League Soccer
FEATURES
J. Nelson
M. Duah
J. Hall
San Diego FC
Red Bull New York
Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC
Inter Miami CF
Austin FC
L. Messi

From Lionel Messi's Inter Miami having their homecoming spoiled to Julian Hall leading the way for the Red Bulls, MLS delivered another compelling weekend of football

Another week, and another hefty dose of chaos in MLS. The word you hear a lot about this league is "parity." Perhaps the more accurate summary of it all is: "unpredictability."

A few things that should've happened did not indeed happen. Meanwhile, some immensely unlikely results came to fruition. First, Inter Miami had their aptly-named Nu Stadium debut spoiled, with a well-organized Austin taking home a thoroughly deserved point on the road. Then, Chicago pipped a rather toothless Nashville after scoring within the first minute. And to round it off, San Diego - so disciplined and so effective - conceded three on the road and never really looked like scoring, either.

Toss in the fact that the Red Bulls put four past Cincinnati, and this thing routinely makes no sense. And that's why it's such a compelling product. At the end of the day, fans want jeopardy and drama. And this was about as dramatic as they come.

Yet what to make of it all? Sure, Miami grabbed the headlines just by virtue of playing in their new stadium. And yes, Julian Hall continues to impress for Michael Bradley's groovy new look Red Bulls. But what are the real takeaways here? GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from another mad weekend in Major League Soccer...

  • Josh SargentGetty

    WINNER: Josh Sargent

    Well, it had to come at some point. USMNT striker Josh Sargent wanted his move out of Norwich for a fair few weeks before it happened, and MLS seemed a nice fit. Sure, he's not from North of the Border, but another top-tier American talent in this league? It makes perfect sense. The issue is, Sargent hadn't quite taken to the league. It took a while for the American to bed in.

    But he is too good for it not to work out. And on Saturday, he found his touch. Sargent was routinely praised for his aerial prowess in England's second tier. And of course, his first MLS goal was a header. It was an important one, too, the striker leaping to nod home in the 85th minute to complete a dramatic turnaround against Colorado. The game itself made little sense. There were at least two immense goalkeeping errors, three red cards, and plenty of chaos in between. But, at the end of it all, it is Sargent's goal that matters. Toronto will hope there are many more to come.



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  • Zack SteffenGetty

    LOSER: Zack Steffen

    And as one player celebrated, another probably wanted to forget that the day had happened in the first place. Steffen is an MLS vet, a solid goalkeeper who will likely continue to play in this league for as long as he wants. But on Saturday, he had a miserable time. First there was a pretty poor mistake when he was beaten at the near post by Richie Laryea. In real time, it looked worse than it really was. Steffen gambled that the Toronto FC full back would try to cross the ball from a tight angle. Instead, he rather mishit it into the roof of the net. Steffen was wrong-footed. The ball flew in. That kind of thing doesn't look great, but it can happen.

    The second, though, was one for the blooper reel. A clearance floated towards Steffen, and what should have been an easy first touch and reset was instead a deflection into his own goal. Steffen has an error in him here and there, and this one proved costly.

  • Julian Hall New York Red BullsGetty

    WINNNER: Julian Hall

    Hall is going to be a bit up and down. He is an 18-year-old playing for a new-look side, tasked with leading the line and doing all sorts of important off-the-ball work in between. Michael Bradley's system isn't fully gung-ho, high-press mania, but it is pretty close. That requires plenty of legwork and a real composure when the Red Bulls are in possession. The good news? Hall has those traits. And it's translated into production.



    The teenager has bagged five in his first six games, including the first against Cincinnati over the weekend. That he was trusted to play all 90 minutes against one of MLS's most experienced defenses only highlights the fact that Bradley rates him.

    Sure, there will be some struggles here. Hall could do with bulking up. He is also a little bit too chaotic here and there. But the point is, Hall is more than holding his own in MLS. And at 18, that's nothing to be ashamed of.

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  • Manu DuahGetty

    LOSER: Manu Duah

    Manu Duah at center back is an interesting concept. He played almost exclusively as a defensive midfielder during college, and described himself - albeit jokingly - as the 'other Busquets' in his post-draft interview with GOAL.

    San Diego have since turned him into a center back, and the results have been pretty compelling. Duah is good in his duels, and brings a kind of defensive midfield composure into a center back position. Basically, the move has worked.

    Still, there are times when he looks like what he is: a kid learning how to play in a new spot. He had a pretty miserable go of things against San Jose over the weekend, conceding a penalty and being shown a red card after 32 minutes. Niko Tsakiris converted from the spot, and San Diego never fully recovered. It was Duah's second red of the campaign. San Diego will only hope that he will continue to learn.

  • 손흥민, 드니 부앙가 (Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga)Getty Images

    WINNER: Son Heung-Min

    Alright, let's get this out of the way: it does not matter one bit that Son Heung-Min is not scoring goals. LAFC, as advertised, are very, very good. They are top of the West and have yet to concede a goal. New manager Marc Dos Santos promised a bit of a new-look attack, and even if they aren't totally dominant, the system is effective. Son, you'd figure, would like to be top of the goalscoring charts. But that matters little when he has six assists on the season, and set up four against Orlando over the weekend.

    All of them were clever bits of play, the Korean knowing exactly when the runners around him would move, and feeding with a perfectly-timed bit of play. This is not, perhaps, the Son LAFC expected. But it might just be the one they need.

  • Jayden Nelson Getty

    WINNER: Jayden Nelson

    Austin FC spoiled the party at Nu Stadium on Saturday night. This was supposed to be a night for Miami, the evening when they christened their new digs with a dominant victory. Well, the Texas side did their bit. Nico Estevez asked his team to attack, and Miami had few answers.

    The real hero, though, was Jayden Nelson, who performed excellently after being introduced at the break. The winger caused all sorts of problems with his pace and off-ball work, and forced the Herons back into their own half. He bagged in the 53rd minute, rounding off a fluid counterattack. And he could've had one or two more after making some crucial runs down either wing. Yes, Messi grabbed the headlines for scoring Miami's first goal at the stadium. Sure, Luis Suarez got plenty of attention for his equalizer. But Nelson? Well, he ensured that the result didn't go in Miami's favor. That's no small feat.