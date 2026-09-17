One key point first: both Camarda and his entourage pushed hard in the summer to stay at AC Milan despite several requests for a loan move; the decision did not come only from Cardinale and Amorim. Francesco feels ready to make an impact in the shirt he loves and believes he can have his say over a long season. The risk of playing little or not at all does not worry him right now, so he is unlikely to change his mind in January despite the club working on Endrick's arrival from Real Madrid.





Then there are Comotto and Diawara, who deserve a separate mention after missing out on the squad list for the clash with Benfica because there was no room. The young Italian talent is clearly growing under the guidance of his idol Modric, but the question remains: at 18, does it matter more to have regular playing time or to train with the strongest players? That is precisely the question Amorim must ask with the club's hierarchy, without ruling out a possible loan move in January. Diawara's arrival was a slight surprise from the scouting department: he was initially supposed to play with Milan Futuro, but that prospect did not particularly appeal to the former Troyes player. AC Milan have used up their slots for an international loan move, so they could only let him leave on a temporary deal in Italy: over the next few weeks Amorim will have to work out whether he can be useful straight away or not.