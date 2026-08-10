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cm grafica maignan rabiot milan
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Milan, what lies behind the extended holidays for Maignan and Rabiot: between post-World Cup fatigue and the transfer market

AC Milan
M. Maignan
A. Rabiot

The goalkeeper and the midfielder extend their holidays: does the transfer market have something to do with it too?

Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot had been due back at AC Milan on 14 August to start preparations after their post-World Cup holidays. At the last minute, however, both told the club they needed a few more days, pushing their return back to the 16th, exactly a week before their league opener against Torino. Ruben Amorim's side have finished their tour of Asia and Oceania and will resume work on Wednesday 12. On Ferragosto they will face Manchester United in a friendly in Wroclaw, Poland.


The goalkeeper and midfielder played their last match at the World Cup on 18 July, in France's 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place play-off, so they will in effect get a month off. For both, the delayed return has annoyed AC Milan fans, while across the Naviglio, Inter supporters have already welcomed back Lautaro and new signing Stones, who were also involved at the World Cup until the finals.



  • The signs

    There are different nuances here too compared with the two Frenchmen. While Rabiot, with the Club World Cup still under way, had declared his love for AC Milan in an attempt to calm rumours linking him with a move away ("Of course I’m starting again with AC Milan, I’ll speak to Amorim"), the Rossoneri goalkeeper and captain has sent out several signals that are, at the very least, contradictory. First he removed every reference to the AC Milan world from his social media, including the words "AC Milan player", then he missed the funeral of AC Milan icon Franco Baresi.


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  • The transfer market

    Many are wondering whether this extended holiday could hide transfer ambitions. As things stand, there are no signs of that, and the two players' request for rest is very likely driven simply by a desire to recover fully from the after-effects of a World Cup final lost despite being overwhelming favourites. But the transfer market has always been full of surprises and sudden changes of direction. So we wait for Maignan and Rabiot to return to Milanello to gauge, from their expressions and above all from their first words, whether their commitment to the Milan world is still total or whether, at least for one of the two, the transfer window will end with fireworks.


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