AC Milan's Australian tour ends with a bad, heavy defeat as Chelsea dominate and win 3-0. The signs are clear and worrying for Amorim, whose side look physically short and have several players going backwards.
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Milan, top and flop against Chelsea: at least four players marked down, few positive signs for Amorim
Top
After a defeat like the one against Chelsea, even in a friendly, and with zero shots on target, it's hard to find any positives. These were the only two players who just about came through it.
MODRIC: if nothing else, the Croat looks in good physical condition. He drops on to the defensive line to help with the initial build-up, sometimes spreading his arms when his team-mates fail to pick up on his instructions. He wears the captain's armband with pride and will be asked to put in overtime again this year.
COMOTTO: one point needs making first: he makes a few too many technical mistakes, but that is down to less-than-optimal physical condition because he has already shown he has good technical quality. He impressed both with how much he runs and puts himself about, and with his ability to always position himself correctly.
Flop
DE WINTER AND GABBIA: much more was needed from them. At the very least, they had to track their men in the box instead of letting their direct opponents get shots away inside the area.
CAMARDA: he gives away three frustration fouls and fails to win a single duel. His team-mates give him little service, and poor service at that, but the former Rossoneri enfant prodige does not look ready for opponents like Inter and Chelsea.
ESTUPINAN: turning down Aston Villa's €15 million was a huge mistake, a boomerang that has already come back. The former Brighton player is always late in his marking on Neto and offers nothing going forward. A disaster.
LOFTUS-CHEEK: Amorim starts him in the attacking midfield role for the second game running, but the Englishman is completely ineffective. He never takes the initiative and always shifts the ball sideways to the nearest team-mate, showing no personality.
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