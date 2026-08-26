Last Sunday sent a clear signal: Pietro Terracciano was not on the bench for Torino v AC Milan. The experienced former Fiorentina goalkeeper has spoken with the Rossoneri in recent days and, after those talks, both sides decided they will end the relationship in the coming days despite a contract that runs until 2026. On one hand, the desire to return to playing regularly; on the other, AC Milan's line of wanting to develop the young goalkeepers in their squad.