Youssouf Fofana is spending transfer deadline day at home, waiting for the call that will let him say goodbye to AC Milan. The French midfielder has been given permission by the Rossoneri not to train today because of the transfer situation. The same decision has been made for the other outcast, Fikayo Tomori.
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Milan, the Fofana puzzle resolved: he joins Lyon on loan with an option to buy for €12 million
Lyon held up
Yesterday, Fofana came within a whisker of joining Fonseca's Lyon, who pushed hard to bring him back after their time together at AC Milan. The deal moved quickly on the basis of a loan with an option to buy, so much so that the clubs were preparing the documents before talks hit an abrupt halt over the wage split: the French club asked Milan to cover 50% of the €3 million Fofana is due to receive between now and the end of the season. Almastadt and Cardinale said "no" and the negotiation has now slowed down, even if the parties remain in contact.
Besiktas are pushing, AC Milan are waiting for Hull City
Over the last few hours, Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas have piled the pressure on AC Milan as they push for the green light on a loan deal with an option to buy worth €20 million: Fofana had opened the door to Galatasaray but not yet to Besiktas, and intermediaries are working to try to convince him. Hull City are still in the background: AC Milan hope the English club will soon submit a permanent offer for the former Monaco player. The question over Fofana's future will be settled in the next few hours.
Deal unlocked: he goes to Lyon
The deal is done: AC Milan and Lyon have agreed a loan with an option to buy for €12 million. Fofana will head to France in the next few hours for his medical with the French club. Fonseca proved decisive in the former Lyon player's choice.
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