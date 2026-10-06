Bonuses start with what Moreira can produce on the pitch. If the former Strasbourg player reaches a combined total of 10 goals and assists in a single season, Milan will pay just over €2 million.

Another bonus is tied to appearances. If Moreira makes 15 starts and plays at least 45 minutes in each of them, Milan will have to pay just over €1 million, up to a maximum total of €5.13 million over the full length of the contract.

Then comes the contract clause. If Moreira reaches an agreement to renew his contract, Strasbourg will be due a further €2 million or so, rising to a maximum of €4.1 million in the event of a second renewal.