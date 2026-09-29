Outrage is growing, not only among AC Milan fans, over the shameful act of a few despicable individuals who vandalised and damaged the mural at Casa Milan dedicated to Franco Baresi, the great former captain and Rossoneri legend who passed away a few months ago. At the club's headquarters on via Aldo Rossi, staff have already started trying to identify those responsible and there is deep bitterness over what happened,
Milan, the Baresi mural could be redone from scratch and on a much larger scale after the shameful act of recent days
The words of the mural’s creator
The author of the mural, Luca Rosada, known as Lucas Street Art, commented on what happened: "Soon, although I still do not know when, there will be a possibility that I redo the work and restore Franco Baresi’s honour. If the person responsible for the act of vandalism wants to give me a hand, I would be very willing to welcome him so that we can put up the work together. It is always possible to repent of the mistakes one makes and perhaps, if he wants to and would be happy to, rather than condemning him we could perhaps forgive him for the mistake, asking him to help me put the work and the initiative back in order". That is according to Tuttosport.
New mural
His words were reported by Tuttosport who added that the Baresi mural "could be restored in its current dimensions or, perhaps, redone from scratch and made bigger at a height that could prevent further acts of vandalism of this kind while also making it even more visible to those arriving in Piazza Gino Valle. Everything, however, will also have to go through an authorisation process that does not depend so much on AC Milan (who are willing to begin the restoration work immediately), but rather on Vittoria Assicurazioni, who own the space on which the mural was painted".
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