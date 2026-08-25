Straight back to work. AC Milan did not rest yesterday and, less than 24 hours after the win in Turin that got their season up and running, the squad were at Milanello to prepare for Friday's match against Venezia. Those who played at the Olimpico Grande Torino went through a recovery session, while the rest trained as normal.
Getty Images
Translated by
Milan straight back on the pitch to prepare for the clash with Venezia: 2011-born jewel Akram Jadid also joins up
Surprise: there is 2011-born Jadid
Yesterday's real surprise, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport , was the first-team training session for Akram Jadid, a striker born in 2011, which gave Amorim his first chance to watch him up close. A hugely promising youngster, he has scored more than 700 goals since joining AC Milan's youth set-up, despite almost always playing above his age group. Only a few weeks ago, Jadid won the national Under-15 title in the final against Empoli.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting