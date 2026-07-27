AC Milan and Roma want reinforcements to complete their squads, in line with the technical and tactical demands of Amorim and Gasperini. The two clubs have an excellent relationship and often exchange ideas and opportunities as they look for transfer deals that could work for both sides. Their latest topic of discussion in recent days has been Christopher Nkunku, the French forward coming off a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde season: disastrous in the first half, decidedly positive at the end with 7 goals and 3 assists recorded.
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Milan, Roma move again for Nkunku: a Gasperini request, the Rossoneri club’s response
Gasperini protégé
There is no doubt about Nkunku and his technical quality, or the flashes he produces, but in recent years the Frenchman has lacked consistency, both in his minutes and his performances. Gasperini is a huge admirer of the former RB Leipzig man, has tracked him and rated him highly for several years, so much so that he would gladly coach him and had already asked the Ranieri-Massara duo to sign him in the last winter transfer window.
Amico-Milan contact
Over the last few hours, Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has held several talks with AC Milan as he tries to kick-start a move for Christopher Nkunku. The Rossoneri turned him down. Ruben Amorim, like the rest of the Rossoneri camp, is convinced the 28-year-old from Lagny-sur-Marne can become the decisive player who shone above all at Leipzig once again. Unless an offer too good to refuse arrives, AC Milan will start again with Nkunku at the centre of the project.
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