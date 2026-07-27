There is no doubt about Nkunku and his technical quality, or the flashes he produces, but in recent years the Frenchman has lacked consistency, both in his minutes and his performances. Gasperini is a huge admirer of the former RB Leipzig man, has tracked him and rated him highly for several years, so much so that he would gladly coach him and had already asked the Ranieri-Massara duo to sign him in the last winter transfer window.