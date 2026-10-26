According to Milannews.it, Amorim is unlikely to have Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira back for the home match against the Rossoblù. The aim is to have them available for Saturday's derby against Inter.





No updates have emerged yet on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, reports Milannews.it. He picked up an injury last night in Udine after a challenge with an opponent.