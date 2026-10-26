After their away win at Udinese took them to 18 points, Milan head into a busy week with confidence, though injuries remain a concern. They face Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday at 18:30, then Inter in the derby on Saturday evening at 20:45. Between today and tomorrow, Ruben Amorim must assess the condition of the many injured players in the AC Milan squad.
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Milan: Rabiot, Gila and Moreira unlikely to recover in time for Bologna; derby the target
According to Milannews.it, Amorim is unlikely to have Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira back for the home match against the Rossoblù. The aim is to have them available for Saturday's derby against Inter.
No updates have emerged yet on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, reports Milannews.it. He picked up an injury last night in Udine after a challenge with an opponent.
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