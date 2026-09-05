Pulisic returned to Italy on 2 August and initially trained alone at Milanello while the squad were away on their Asian tour. He has shown focus, heart, commitment and that motivation to shine once again by his own light, as only he knows how. He made the squad for the first two games against Torino and Venezia, but only to be there, without playing a single minute. How is Pulisic doing? Amorim spoke about him last Friday: "He has great talent and I said that in the press conference too. I simply have to manage my players' workloads and I understand that at this moment we need to win and to put more tempo into every match. So for Pulisic it is difficult to find space at this moment, but he remains a hugely important player for us. He is coming back from an injury and has only a week of training behind him, so at times it is complicated to manage both the individual and the match, because the priority always remains the team. The priority is always to win." His league debut against Juventus is expected to come in the second half.