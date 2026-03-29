Milan, Pulisic: "It’s a tough spell. I need to be more clinical, but I’m in good physical shape. Sooner or later the ball will bounce off my knee and I’ll start scoring again."

Christian Pulisic is certainly not at the peak of his career right now. The Milan forward has failed to shine in the Rossoneri shirt and, this time, he has carried those struggles over to the US national team, where he was on the losing side last night and came in for criticism (and, incidentally, without the captain’s armband) in the 5-2 defeat to Belgium.





Speaking to The Athletic, ‘Captain America’ confirmed the poor form he is experiencing in front of goal, despite reiterating that, physically, he feels in top condition. Here are his words