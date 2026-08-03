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Milan, Musah has not convinced Amorim and remains on the market: Italiano’s Besiktas are an option

AC Milan

Milan, Musah has been offered to the Turkish club Besiktas, managed by Italiano

Musah and AC Milan, signs of a farewell. The American midfielder is on his way out of the Rossoneri club: he has not convinced Amorim and the competition in midfield is too strong and of a higher level. That is why the Rossoneri club have placed him on the list of players available for transfer.

  • Offered to Besiktas

    Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun says Musah has been offered to Italiano's Besiktas. The move could gather pace in the coming days. AC Milan also offered the American midfielder to Lazio, but the Rome club considered the costs too high.

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