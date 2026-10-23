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Maignan espulso Bournemouth MilanGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Milan, Maignan speaks: “The gesture was unintentional. I’m used to certain interpretations by the media... The club, staff and team-mates know what kind of person and captain I am”

AC Milan
M. Maignan
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

The goalkeeper shared his first words after the sending-off in an Instagram story.

Mike Maignan played a central role in AC Milan's disappointing 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. With the English side already 1-0 up, the AC Milan goalkeeper and captain received a straight red card in the first half for shoving Tyler Adams with his hands in Adams's face following a corner.

After the match, he did not speak to the media, and several reports said he left the stadium early, visibly downcast. Today, the goalkeeper broke his silence in an Instagram story, explaining his position and defending himself against criticism in the media.


  • storia maignan social

    The social media message

    "My gesture was not intentional. Like all goalkeepers, and as I do in every match, I wanted to create some space for myself in my area. 

    Unfortunately, this gave a bad impression, particularly to the young viewers watching us.  

    The club, the staff and my team-mates know what kind of person and captain I am. They know my intentions, and abandoning them is not one of them.  

    As for the rest, we are used to the interpretations offered by some people and certain media outlets"

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