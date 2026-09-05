Luka Modric will continue to play for Croatia. The federation announced it, confirming that Milan's No 14 will be involved in the Nations League fixtures against the Czech Republic, Spain and England. The former Real Madrid player spoke with the new head coach Slaven Bilić and HNS president Marijan Kustić, reiterating his availability for the upcoming official fixtures. He is ready to continue his extraordinary international career, marked by 202 appearances and several historic milestones.
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Milan, Luka Modric does not say goodbye: he will be called up by Croatia for the Nations League fixtures
Ambitions and desire
"Naturally, Luka's decision makes me extremely happy. We all know what he can give Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I cannot wait to work with him again, after 14 years, and we both share the strong ambition of keeping Croatia among the top teams, winning and on a par with the best teams in the world," said Slaven Bilić.
AC Milan pillar
Modric, 41 in September, decided after the World Cup to extend his contract with AC Milan until June 2027 on a net salary of €3.5 million, €6.5 million gross. Last season he made 37 appearances and scored 2 goals, while this year he started against Venezia, playing 74 minutes, and came off the bench on the opening day against Torino for the final 34 minutes.
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