Were you expecting an Inter side with so few forwards?

"When we want to and we're all focused, we can do really well: I think you can feel it within the group too"

Cardinale came out in tears and said you're winners. What was your reaction?

"It's nice. You can feel the significance of these matches. You can feel the emotion from the stadium on the pitch too"

Finding balance is important: what does it take?

"We have to try to be united in every match and do things properly. If we do that, we are

really

strong, but you have to show it in every match"