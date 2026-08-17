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cm grafica nico gonzalez
Emanuele Tramacere

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Milan-Juventus, new swap deal on the horizon? Nico Gonzalez for Fofana or Tomori

AC Milan
Juventus
Y. Fofana
N. Gonzalez

The last-minute idea of an exchange of "surplus" players could take shape between AC Milan and Juventus

With fewer than seven days left before the league season starts, both AC Milan and Juventus are still carrying players their managers, Ruben Amorim and Luciano Spalletti, no longer see as part of their plans.

That group includes Youssouf Fofana at AC Milan and Nico Gonzalez at Juventus, two players sidelined for different reasons who could become two opportunities for rival teams as the days pass.


  • Juventus on Fofana and Tomori

    Luciano Spalletti has made his stance clear: he wants two like-for-like players for every position, creating competition and pushing the level up across the squad. Juventus have been looking for a holding midfielder with presence and solidity to shield the defence, someone who can either replace or play alongside Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

    For a while, Frank Kessie has been the preferred option, but straight after Amorimo decided to place the Frenchman on Milan’s list of players to be cut, Fofana’s agents contacted the Juventus hierarchy to propose the former Monaco player’s move to Turin.

    Meanwhile, with Gatti and Rugani expected to leave, Juventus could also use a right-sided centre-back before the window closes and, according to Sky Sport, Fikayo Tomori is back on the club’s radar as he too heads for the AC Milan exit.

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  • Nico Gonzalez offered to AC Milan

    AC Milan, meanwhile, want to overhaul the attacking midfield department and the area behind Goncalo Ramos. Only Pulisic is certain to stay, with Loftus-Cheek as a joker, while both Nkunku and Leao could still leave and would need replacing if they do. Moreira could fill that role, but he can also play as a wing-back, so Milan clearly need at least one more signing, possibly a left-footed one.

    That brings Nico Gonzalez into the picture after his unwanted return from a loan spell at Atletico Madrid. He wants to go back to Simeone and has already told Spalletti he does not want to stay in Turin. While they wait to see whether there is one last chance to make him a Colchoneros player again, his agents have also offered him to AC Milan, who have not completely closed the door.

  • Last-minute swap?

    As reported by Tuttosport, with each passing day and the transfer deadline edging closer, the chances of a straight swap between the two players are becoming too good to ignore. The gap in the valuation of the two registrations still needs to be resolved, but it is not a big one. Fofana for Nico Gonzalez remains only an idea for now, not a hot one yet, but it would be easy enough to make happen. The same also applies to Tomori.

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Serie A
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Serie A
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