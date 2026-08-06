Francesco Romano, one of Ardon Jashari's agents, spoke to Sky about the Swiss midfielder: "Last season he was unlucky because he arrived in August, not before the training camp, then he had an injury that caused him to miss two months. Now he has only just arrived after the World Cup, he has been there (in Australia, editor's note) for two days..."
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Milan, Jashari’s agent speaks: “He has the qualities to play in this type of team, I have not spoken about the transfer market”
Between Amorim and the transfer market
How will he fit into Amorim's new system? At Club Brugge he played in a two-man midfield. He has the qualities to play in this kind of Milan side and in other systems too, so I don't think he'll have any problems." Finally, he brushed aside a possible departure for Jashari: "I haven't spoken about the transfer market".
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