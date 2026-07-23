Milan, Inacio remains Amorim’s preferred option to strengthen the defence: here are the alternatives

AC Milan are already making it clear they will not shop in the bargain basement of the transfer market. After quickly solving the centre-forward issue with the hugely expensive signing of Gonçalo Ramos, the club must now focus on defence, where Amorim wants two additions. The first has already arrived in the shape of the Spaniard Gila, while the second is likely to be a Portuguese speaker: Inacio remains the new AC Milan manager's preferred option.





Signing Inacio is expected to cost around 35 million, provided Sporting Lisbon allow it. It is clear that a major sale will be needed. Leao, in that regard, remains in the balance and is the leading candidate to leave the squad.