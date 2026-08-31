This is the official statement from AC Milan:





"AC Milan announce the temporary signing of Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson from Nottingham Forest FC until 30 June 2027, with an option to make the transfer permanent.





Born in Redhill, England, on 30 October 2003, Hutchinson is English by nationality and naturalised Jamaican. He came through the youth academies of Chelsea and Arsenal, the club with whom he also signed his first professional contract in November 2020. He moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2022 and made his first-team debut in January 2023, in the Premier League match against Manchester City. The following season, on loan at Ipswich Town, he helped secure promotion to the top flight, which the club had been missing for 22 years, thanks in part to his 10 goals.





Following his spell with the Suffolk club, Nottingham Forest signed him permanently in the summer of 2025. He made 41 appearances for them and scored one goal.





A left-footed attacking wide player, Omari has also been a key figure for England’s youth national teams. With the Under-21s, he won the European Championship in June 2025, with the tournament held in Slovakia.





Omari Hutchinson will wear the No. 20 shirt.