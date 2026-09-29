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cm grafica kim bayern 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Milan, how much does Kim cost? Bayern Munich’s asking price, the competition from England and the wages

AC Milan
Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
M. Kim

In January AC Milan will give Amorim a defender. The South Korean former Napoli player is at the top of the list

Ruben Amorim still has very clear ideas for his AC Milan. The Portuguese manager has already returned to work ahead of the restart after the long international break and is working out how best to adapt his ideas to the players at his disposal. But with one eye on the January transfer window, he will keep pressing Cardinale for additions to strengthen his 3-4-2-1.


Top of the list is another experienced defender, someone who can mark tightly and has the pace to recover, to slot into the back line alongside Gila and Pavlovic. Several names are under consideration, but one market opportunity to watch could lead to former Napoli player Kim Min-Jae.


  • At Bayern he is a reserve

    For Vincent Kompany, the centre-back born in 1999 is currently no more than a back-up option. The club and the player's agents, with his contract still due to expire in two years on 30 June 2028, will soon sit down to discuss the player's unhappiness, but one thing is clear: for the Belgian manager, the plans on the pitch will not change for now.

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  • Bayern ask for €25 million, wage issue

    January could put a sale back on the table, but not at just any price. The winter window is tricky for everyone and Bayern might then need to find a replacement.


    As for Kim Min-Jae, Bayern will not offer any major discounts, but Corriere dello Sport reports that his valuation is in line with the market given his role in the squad. For the South Korean, the asking price is around €25 million, but the biggest obstacle will be covering the hefty salary of €7 million per season that he currently earns in Bavaria.

  • The English competition

    In that sense, despite AC Milan's interest, the biggest problem for the Rossoneri will be the financial muscle of the Premier League clubs in the race. Aston Villa are already in for the former Napoli man as they look for the ideal replacement for Konsa, who has already been sold in the summer, and above all Roberto De Zerbi's Tottneham, with the manager already planning the next recruitment drive as he looks for solutions to pull the club out of its deep crisis.

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