Ruben Amorim still has very clear ideas for his AC Milan. The Portuguese manager has already returned to work ahead of the restart after the long international break and is working out how best to adapt his ideas to the players at his disposal. But with one eye on the January transfer window, he will keep pressing Cardinale for additions to strengthen his 3-4-2-1.





Top of the list is another experienced defender, someone who can mark tightly and has the pace to recover, to slot into the back line alongside Gila and Pavlovic. Several names are under consideration, but one market opportunity to watch could lead to former Napoli player Kim Min-Jae.



