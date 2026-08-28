A few ratings and stray thoughts on Milan, who ended the night celebrating in front of the Rossoneri end. Maignan used his hands once, and that was enough to stop a first-half chance. Gila was alert as ever, reining in a few slightly more reckless moments. De Winter also did his job, and that was no small thing given a few balls played through. So it was Pavlovic who drove the build-up from the back, only for goalkeeper Stankovic to deny him from the clearest chance on the half-hour.





In midfield, Chuku showed up only in flashes, switched on from time to time and missing for long spells, even if one well-timed clearance from a crafty Venezia raid did not go unnoticed. The other "recovered" player from last year's exiled group, namely Musah, gave plenty of industry and just as much inaccuracy, a step backwards after the much better signs he had shown last Sunday in Turin. It is true that early in the second half he hit the crossbar, but it was more a missed goal than an unlucky strike. Modric was fairly ordinary and rather flat too, uncomfortable in the bursts of a game that was frantic at times. On the left, Bartesaghi offered no spark, a little too textbook if truth be told, though he was at least decisive with one clearance at the far post with Maignan beaten, when it was still 0-0.





Further forward, Loftus-Cheek had the double-barrelled surname but looked only half-finished. He has physique, power and running. You always glimpse those qualities, but almost never really see them. Cisse was better, though still as willing as he is raw. The lad knows what he is doing (present) and will make it (future): the difference in tenses means you cannot expect the consistency of a veteran, at least at a certain level. The level of expectation, by contrast, is extremely high for Gonçalo Ramos, not least because of the price tag, more than 70 million, hanging over every ball he touched or brushed, with head or foot. After leaving plenty to be desired, the Portuguese striker finally got off the mark with the most delicate and difficult chance of the lot, the one needed to break the deadlock. From then on, everyone forgot a few crude mistakes from the first half. And so Gonçalo simply became GOLçalo.





One thing is certain: Milan changed when Amorim went to his bench. Exactly as in Turin, Rabiot changed the build-up and Saelemaekers changed the game. The Belgian found Ramos for the opener and then set up Jashari (who also came on well) for the second. In the end, Milan left San Siro in celebratory mood. Dreaming is allowed. Deluding yourself is not. But in a week's time it will already be a true test against Juventus. Then we will see.