AC MilanRoganovic, a Montenegro international and former team-mate of Kostic at Partizan Belgrade, spoke to Milannews.it.





Can you tell us something about Andrej Kostic, your former team-mate at Partizan and with the national team?

"First of all, he is a wonderful person and a great footballer. He reminds me of Harry Kane because he is a false nine who likes to drop deep to get involved in the build-up and then finish in front of goal. He went to AC Milan to develop further and show his worth. I am convinced he will do very well."

For him and for AC Milan, though, it is also a gamble. The club still do not know whether he will be able to repeat what he did in Serbia, while for a player coming from the Serbian league it is never easy to adapt immediately to a Serie A that is so tactical. How will this marriage work out?

"He will gain experience, but in my opinion he already has the qualities needed to play at this level. He is a lad who works hard every day and I am convinced he will do great things at AC Milan. He will certainly make his mark."