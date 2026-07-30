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Andrej Kostic MilanAC Milan

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Milan, hear from Roganovic: "Kostic is the Montenegrin Harry Kane, he will score 15 goals in Serie A"

AC Milan

Milan Roganovic, a Montenegro international and former team-mate of Kostic at Partizan Belgrade, speaks about AC Milan’s new signing like this

AC MilanRoganovic, a Montenegro international and former team-mate of Kostic at Partizan Belgrade, spoke to Milannews.it.


Can you tell us something about Andrej Kostic, your former team-mate at Partizan and with the national team?

"First of all, he is a wonderful person and a great footballer. He reminds me of Harry Kane because he is a false nine who likes to drop deep to get involved in the build-up and then finish in front of goal. He went to AC Milan to develop further and show his worth. I am convinced he will do very well."

For him and for AC Milan, though, it is also a gamble. The club still do not know whether he will be able to repeat what he did in Serbia, while for a player coming from the Serbian league it is never easy to adapt immediately to a Serie A that is so tactical. How will this marriage work out?

"He will gain experience, but in my opinion he already has the qualities needed to play at this level. He is a lad who works hard every day and I am convinced he will do great things at AC Milan. He will certainly make his mark."

  • The statements

    He seems like a striker who looks to shoot from any position. Does he have great faith in his own ability?

    "Yes, absolutely. He has an extraordinary shot from distance and is hungry for goals. Whether he is inside the box or outside it, he always looks for goal. He shoots from practically every angle on the pitch".

    Montenegro have produced champions such as Savicevic, Mijatovic, Jovetic, Savic and Vucinic. Can Kostic be the next great talent from your country?

    "Yes, I am convinced of it. He is learning from players like Jovetic and Savic and, if he continues to work with this mentality, he will do great things. Physically he is already ready and mentally too he has everything needed to make his mark. The only aspect in which he still has to grow is tactically, but at AC Milan he will have every opportunity to improve".

    How many goals do you expect from him if he stays for the whole season?

    "Between 10 and 15 goals, provided that he plays regularly".

    Those words underline the confidence around Andrej Kostic. Roganovic has no doubts: AC Milan have signed a modern, complete striker with enormous potential, even drawing comparisons with Harry Kane. Now it will be settled on the pitch, where the young Montenegrin will try to prove he can live up to expectations.

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