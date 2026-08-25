Leaving AC Milan is certainly not a decision to be taken lightly, and life in Milan is very good. Galliani often used those arguments to explain why it was so difficult to move on players who were no longer part of the plans. Several years later, the same issue has come roaring back with Fofana and Tomori who, despite being left out by Amorim, are struggling to accept the club’s decision. Tomori, in January 2025, pulled the plug on the deal with Tottenham right on the home straight: his love for the club, the city and its fans is genuine, but things have changed over the last 18 months. Cardinale explained the reasons for the decision to the English defender and reiterated the hard-line stance that could see him left out of the Serie A squad list if his sale is not completed by 8pm on 1 September.
Translated by
Milan, hard line with the outcasts: Tomori risks being left out of the squad list, the latest on Aston Villa and interest from the Premier League
Free opportunity
Tomori is tied to AC Milan by a contract due to expire in July 2027, with net wages of €3.5 million. From February, he will have the option to choose his next destination on a free transfer. That's why he is training separately at Milanello, without the pressure of having to move quickly. He is waiting, weighing things up and wants the best possible destination. He is still disappointed by what he sees as a betrayal by a club he has tattooed on his heart.
The Premier League calls
Tomori has a market in Saudi Arabia. Early in the transfer window, Simone Inzaghi and his friend Theo Hernandez's Al-Hilal made him a target. Those exploratory contacts did not turn into a concrete offer for AC Milan to assess. The genuine enquiries arrived from the Premier League: from Coventry to Newcastle, via West Ham and Aston Villa, who seem to be the only club Tomori has been genuinely open to.
Aston Villa stall
For several days Aston Villa have been in talks with AC Milan over two deals in particular: the one involving Leao and, indeed, the one concerning Tomori. The two clubs seemed to be closing in on a valuation of 10 million plus bonuses, but in the last few hours the Villains have slowed things down because they are involved in the Ordonez deal with Club Bruges.
Almastadt, who has excellent relations with Aston Villa, will try to reopen contacts in the hope of getting it done. In the event of a negative outcome, AC Milan will continue to work on the English market with the aim of offloading a burdensome contract before the final gong of the transfer window.
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