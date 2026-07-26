As reported by El Nacional, AC Milan have made a €20 million offer to Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barcelona are said to want around €35 million, though there is plenty of room to negotiate that down, perhaps with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale.





Gerard Martin played 30 La Liga matches last season and wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is under a long-term contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy are open to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan are also trying to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.