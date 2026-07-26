AC Milan's first friendly at Celtic Park against Celtic offered a few clear signs, some encouraging and others not. Milan started badly, lacked sharpness and struggled in defensive situations. If they are to push on with an ambitious technical project like Amorim's, built on playing out from the back, they need defenders with better technical quality than those currently in the squad. One option could come from Spain, more specifically from Barcelona, where Gerard Martin plays. He is a player the Rossoneri recruitment department have been monitoring for months.
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Milan, Gerard Martin is the right defender for Amorim: talks with Barcelona, the costs of the deal
Why yes
186cm, left-footed and a product of La Masia: Gerard Martin has all the right attributes to become an important player in Amorim's new AC Milan. The Rossoneri are big admirers of the 2002-born defender, so much so that former sporting director Tare had already opened talks with Barcelona to gauge how feasible a deal would be. Martin and Gila would be the two leading options to provide defensive leadership, with the responsibility of building from the back.
First offer rejected
As reported by El Nacional, AC Milan have made a €20 million offer to Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barcelona are said to want around €35 million, though there is plenty of room to negotiate that down, perhaps with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale.
Gerard Martin played 30 La Liga matches last season and wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is under a long-term contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy are open to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan are also trying to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.
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