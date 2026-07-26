According to El Nacional, AC Milan have tabled a €20 million bid for Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barca are said to want around €35 million, though there is room to bring that down, perhaps with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale.





Gerard Martin played in 30 LaLiga matches last season and wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is under contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy have opened the door to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan also want to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.