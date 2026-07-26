AC Milan’s first friendly at Celtic Park against Celtic offered a few clear signs, some encouraging and some not. AC Milan started badly, lacking sharpness and struggling in defensive situations. If they want to push on with an ambitious technical project like Amorim’s, built on playing out from the back, they need defenders with better technical quality than those currently in the squad. One opportunity could come from Spain, more specifically from Barcelona, where Gerard Martin plays and has been on AC Milan’s transfer shortlist for months.
Translated by
Milan, Gerard Martin is the right defender for Amorim: contacts with Barcelona, the costs of the deal
Why yes
Standing 186 cm tall, left-footed and a product of La Masia, Gerard Martin has all the attributes to become an important player in Amorim's new AC Milan. The 2004-born defender is highly rated by the Rossoneri, to the point that former sporting director Tare had already opened talks with Barcelona to gauge the feasibility of a deal. Martin and Gila would be the two main options to lead the defence, with the task of building from the back.
First offer rejected
According to El Nacional, AC Milan have tabled a €20 million bid for Barcelona, but the Catalan club still consider it too low. Barca are said to want around €35 million, though there is room to bring that down, perhaps with bonuses and a percentage of any future resale.
Gerard Martin played in 30 LaLiga matches last season and wants to stay at Barcelona, where he is under contract until 2028, but the Blaugrana hierarchy have opened the door to a sale for budgetary reasons. AC Milan also want to move ahead of Chelsea in the race for him.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting