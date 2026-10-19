At the Olivieri stadium, Milan Futuro beat strong favourites Chievo Verona 2-1. Navarro's side produced a flawless performance, striking at the right moments and punishing their opponents' lapses in concentration.
Milan Futuro, prestigious win away to Chievo Verona: Bonomi is the hero of the day after a year out through injury
THE MATCH
Minessi goes close in the opening minutes, but the visitors strike first when Borsani's cross finds Asanji, whose clever back-heel hits the post and goes in. Chievo respond through Minessi, who makes it 1-1 after Vuthaj sets him up. Late in the half, Carannante heads a corner against the junction of post and crossbar, almost putting Chievo ahead.
At the start of the second half, Chievo push forward again, with Carannante and Minessi looking dangerous. Milan then gain ground and blunt the hosts' attack. Bane sees red for a last-man foul, leaving Chievo in deeper trouble. The resulting free-kick from the edge of the area does not go in, but shortly afterwards Arlanch deflects a Menon effort and Bonomi reacts quickest to the loose ball in the box.
Chievo (3-5-2): Arlanch; Cantarella, Bane, Salvi; Jassey (40' second half Agnelli), Bordo (15' second half Verzeletti), Carannante, De Cerchio (28' second half Ciccone), Trillò; Minessi (28' second half D'Este), Vuthaj (37' second half Paloschi). Substitutes: Petrone, Ionita, Paloschi, Sturli, Trevisani. Manager: Didu
Milan Futuro (4-2-3-1): Pittarella, Cappelletti (30' second half Zukic), Borsani, Pagliei, Cisse, Sala, Perera (22' second half Bonomi), Plazzotta (49' second half Borsa), Asanji, Ossola, Guernier (30' second half Menon). Substitutes: Faccioli, Idrissi. Manager: Navarro
Referee: Milone of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto
Goals: 26' first half Asanji, 37' first half Minessi, 39' second half Bonomi
Booked: Cantarella, Guernier, Pagliei, Carannante. Bane sent off in the 34th minute of the second half for a last-man foul
Stoppage time: 1' first half, 4' second half
The light at the end of the tunnel
Bonomi is making the difference again with a goal, giving the entire AC Milan camp a lift. An injury had sidelined the young talent at one of the worst possible moments for him: the 2006-born player had just enjoyed two excellent seasons in Primavera 1, scoring goals, providing assists and producing decisive moments for AC Milan's youngsters. In the summer of 2025, Alessandro joined the MilanFuturo squad and made his Coppa Italia debut against Trevigliese, providing an assist in AC Milan's home win.
During the toughest period of Bonomi's career, AC Milan showed faith in the youngster, renewing his contract in May 2026 while he was recovering. The attacking midfielder from Como has played for AC Milan since he was just nine years old.
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