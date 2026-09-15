Milan Futuro, here is how AC Milan’s Under-23 side are getting on between Serie D and the Premier League International Cup U21

The 2026/27 season had not started well for AC Milan Futuro. In the first round of the Coppa Italia Serie D, they lost to Sant'Angelo from Group D, who are now through to the round of 32. At the Felice Chinetti in Solbiate Arno, AC Milan Futuro hit back after falling behind early through Castiello and went in level at half-time, but after the break they could not convert the several chances they created and conceded twice late on, first from a free-kick on the edge of the box and then on the counter-attack. One positive did arrive in the second half, when Bonomi returned after a year out with a knee injury. Their inability to turn chances into goals also proved costly in the second matchday defeat to Pro Palazzolo, who had responded in great style to their 5-1 defeat on their debut.





Meanwhile, Navarro and his staff are working hard to improve the attacking phase, which had looked excellent on the opening day in the 4-3 win over Caldiero Terme thanks to goals from Ossola, Borsani, Plazzotta and Vos. The latter needs to be brought back to 100 per cent because, in terms of potential, he would be a Europa League-level player, but mentally he is still very fragile and for this reason his tailored management also leads to exclusions such as the one in the following round against Pro Palazzolo.