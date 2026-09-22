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Gerry Cardinale Giorgio Furlani MilanAC Milan
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Milan, former CEO Giorgio Furlani is officially out of the Rossoneri club

AC Milan

Giorgio Furlani, the former AC Milan chief executive, is officially out of AC Milan. The new composition of the board of directors

On 25 May, in a joint statement, Red Bird confirmed the wholesale dismissal of the entire sporting and executive area. Giorgio Furlani, the former Rossoneri chief executive, formally remained in office until today. The company register extract now shows the Rossoneri club's new organisational chart, and the former chief executive's name no longer appears on the board of directors. 

  • The composition of the new board of directors

    This is the make-up: 

    CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
    Paolo Scaron

    CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
    Massimo Calvelli

    DIRECTORS
    Gerry Cardinale
    Stefano Cocirio
    Randy Lewis Levine
    Riccardo Stefanelli
    Robert Jay Klein
    David Castelblanco
    Alfredo Craca

    On X, lawyer Felice Raimondo explained: "The board of directors has now reached its minimum number: article 15 of the bylaws states that the board is made up of a minimum of nine and a maximum of 15 members, appointed by the ordinary shareholders' meeting".

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