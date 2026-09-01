A late twist in the final stretch: Lyon could not register Youssouf Fofana after agreeing a deal with AC Milan around lunchtime. The French club are operating under strict and complicated FIFA restrictions and had to clear room on the wage bill by selling another Fofana, Malick, but that move is still taking time to materialise.
Translated by
Milan, Fofana move to Lyon collapses: Besiktas and Fenerbahce return for the French midfielder
The collapsed deal
A cold shower for Lyon and Fofana after two intense days of talks and contact with AC Milan. The clubs had agreed a €2 million paid loan with an option to buy for €12 million, with the Rossoneri set to cover a small part of the French midfielder's wages. But they failed to complete the sale by 8pm, the transfer deadline in both France and Italy, though not in England, and a deal that had been close collapsed.
Besiktas and Galatasaray are back in the race
Fofana's move to Lyon has collapsed, opening up a new phase for AC Milan as they look for another destination for the French midfielder. Besiktas remain an option after talks this afternoon: Italiano is pushing to bring him to Istanbul. The Turkish transfer window closes in five days, so there is still time to get the deal done. Galatasaray are also in the background.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting