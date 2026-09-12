Milan, Fofana has won over Sevilla: superb display against Valencia, the fans are already crazy about the French midfielder

Youssouf Fofana has had a rollercoaster summer: from wanting to get back to playing in midfield under Amorim to the Portuguese manager deciding to leave him out of his plans just three weeks before the start of the season.

The former Monaco player spent a long time weighing up Galatasaray's proposal and had promised himself to Lyon, but on the final day of the transfer window literally everything happened: at 1pm Milan reach an agreement with the French club over the breakdown of the 1999-born player's salary. Done deal? Not even close, because Lyon are unable to complete Tagliafico's transfer to Atletico Madrid and inform Milan, at around 6.45pm, that they cannot proceed with Fofana's registration because they do not have the wage space.





Then the former Monaco player is left waiting for a last-gasp call, which comes at around 7.15pm: on the other end of the line are Sevilla and the 'yes' comes immediately, with little time to complete all the bureaucratic steps. Those 45 minutes change the course of Fofana's season and he can now make the difference in Spain. And if a good morning shows the day ahead...