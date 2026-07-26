Fenerbahce are dreaming of assembling a front three of Greenwood, Muriqi and Leao. The first two targets are in place, and now attention turns to the far tougher one. Jorge Mendes has spent days working to open contact between the Turkish club and AC Milan, while other Italian intermediaries are in touch with Leao to present the strength of the sporting project and the substance of the €12 million offer, bonuses included. According to what calciomercato.comhas learned, part of the Fenerbahce hierarchy will be in Milan to negotiate with AC Milan: the aim is to drive down the €60 million asking price set by the club on via Aldo Rossi.