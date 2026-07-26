Wednesday 29 July is a date Fenerbahce have circled in red. Their place in the Champions League play-offs will be on the line away to Gornik Zabrze after the Turks won the first leg 1-0, and it could also boost their chances of convincing Leao to join the yellow-and-blue side of Istanbul. A place in Europe’s top club competition could influence the Portuguese player's decision, even if two more rounds would still follow, with the risk of the process dragging on until 25 August. Despite denying they made an overall €100 million offer involving both the player and AC Milan, the Turkish club are preparing a trip to Italy in the very near future.
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Milan, Fenerbahce prepare move for Leao: directors in Milan next week. Galatasaray also in the race
Management in Milan
Fenerbahce are dreaming of assembling a front three of Greenwood, Muriqi and Leao. The first two targets are in place, and now attention turns to the far tougher one. Jorge Mendes has spent days working to open contact between the Turkish club and AC Milan, while other Italian intermediaries are in touch with Leao to present the strength of the sporting project and the substance of the €12 million offer, bonuses included. According to what calciomercato.comhas learned, part of the Fenerbahce hierarchy will be in Milan to negotiate with AC Milan: the aim is to drive down the €60 million asking price set by the club on via Aldo Rossi.
Galatasaray’s first offer rejected
Fenerbahce are serious about Leao and are squaring up to Galatasaray in an unusual, hard-fought transfer derby. In fact, the Turkish champions had already made a verbal offer of €30 million for Leao, and it was immediately knocked back. They will try again in the coming days as soon as some outgoing deals are completed. All the while, they are waiting for Leao to make his mind up once and for all about the possibility of playing in the Süper Lig.
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