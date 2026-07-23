The player will certainly miss the first official friendly against Celtic Glasgow on Saturday 25, but is expected in Australia, the first stop on Amorim’s team’s world tour, together with his compatriot Gonçalo Ramos on 29 July. His future may still be unresolved by then, but there has been an important update in the last few hours. A Fenerbahce delegation have planned a blitz in Milan to meet the lawyer representing Leao’s interests and present the proposal (€10 million per season) from the Turkish club. They have already spent more than €60 million in the summer transfer market on Nathan Aké, Vedat Muriqi and Mason Greenwood and, after contacts with the intermediaries involved in the deal, are now also considering Rafa Leo.