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Emanuele Tramacere

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Milan, face-to-face Leao-Cardinale meeting scheduled for the start of the week: it will be make or break. Not called up for the friendly against Manchester United

AC Milan
R. Leao

The AC Milan owner wants to put an end to any possible controversy in a one-to-one meeting. If he wants to leave, Leao will have to come up with a valid offer.

Rafael Leao is not currently among the players Ruben Amorim wants to cut and put on the market. The Portuguese forward's name did not come up in the meeting held today at Milanello between the Milan manager and Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, who once again arrived by helicopter and left with clear ideas over the team's technical future.

Still, the case involving the former Lille man cannot yet be considered closed and one final official step will be needed between the parties, a direct meeting with the ownership to clear the matter up once and for all. Leao will not leave for the friendly against Manchester United either, but the reason, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, is physical.


  • Face-to-face scheduled

    According to Sky Sport, Rafael Leao will meet Gerry Cardinale in person at the start of next week. RedBird Capital's chief, whose fund controls AC Milan, asked for the face-to-face meeting in a bid to draw a line under the issue surrounding the Portuguese player's past statements, and above all his present and future.

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  • In or out? And on what terms?

    Cardinale will reiterate to Leao that they must find a solution that suits everyone, and that there can be no grey area.

    If it is a farewell (despite a transfer market that has so far failed to satisfy the Portuguese player's desire for a change of scene) it will have to come through an offer of €50-60 million that meets the club's demands.

    If he stays, then his full reintegration into the AC Milan squad will have to be definitive, along with clear-the-air talks not only with the club, but also with his team-mates over what has happened in the last four months.

  • Out with Manchester United

    As they wait for the meeting, Leao will not feature in Milan's next friendly against Manchester United in Poland on Ferragosto.

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the forward has a muscle problem. Recovery in time for the friendly is impossible and it also puts the winger in doubt for the start of the league campaign, scheduled for 23 August against Torino.

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