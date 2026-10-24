Amorim and AC Milan face an injury crisis ahead of their match against Udinese at the Blue Energy Stadium. Rabiot, Gila and Moreira all had to stop during the final training session at Milanello. None of the three features in the squad for tomorrow's match.
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Milan face a full-blown injury crisis ahead of Udine: Rabiot, Moreira and Gila stay at home with muscle problems
The bulletin
Milan face a selection crisis. With Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Chukwueze and Pietro Terracciano already out, manager Amorim will be without three more key players tomorrow in Udine. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila will not be in the squad.
Adrien Rabiot: fatigue in his right calf
Diego Moreira: fatigue in his left hip flexor
Mario Gila: Inflammation in his left ankle caused by overuse
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