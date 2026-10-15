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FBL-EUR-C3-SALZBURG-MILANAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Milan dominate 4-0 and are reborn in Salzburg. Amorim makes plenty of changes and gets a hat-trick from Cisse

AC Milan
Salzburg
Europa League
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Serie A

Follow Salzburg-AC Milan, the second match of the Europa League league phase.

This was meant to be a fresh start and a chance for redemption, not just for AC Milan but for all of Italian football after four defeats in four matches across two days of Champions League action. Milan delivered with an emphatic 4-0 win away to Salzburg on matchday two of the Europa League league phase.

Despite extensive rotation on both sides of the pitch, Ruben Amorim's players dominated from the outset. They conceded virtually nothing over the 90-plus minutes and repeatedly punished the Austrian side's shaky defence. Alphadjo Cisse stole the show with a record-breaking hat-trick, becoming the youngest Italian to score a hat-trick in the competition. It was also the club's first since André Silva's against Austria Vienna in 2017. Goncalo Ramos then added a goal off the bench with the contest already settled.


Amorim puts his faith in several fringe players, starting Camarda, Hutchinson, Loftus-Cheek, Jashari and Cisse. Only Rabiot is among the most established starters on the pitch, and the Frenchman leads the side as Amorim's decision pays off. Cisse opens the scoring with a poacher's finish in the 15th minute, then strikes again in the 32nd from Bartesaghi's volleyed assist. After the break, he completes his hat-trick in Pippo Inzaghi style, breaking along the offside line after another fine piece of play from Rabiot. Salzburg offer little, making mistake after mistake individually and as a unit, and Milan exploit them. In the 72nd minute, Jashari wins the ball on the edge of the area and gives Goncalo Ramos the chance to make it 4-0. The only negative comes late on: Filippo Terracciano rashly pushes Schmid from behind and receives a straight red card.


For Milan and Amorim, the win helps put both the draw with Sassuolo and the 2-0 defeat to Benfica on their European debut behind them. Milan are firmly back in the play-off places, with direct qualification for the last 16 well within reach.


Salzburg-Milan 0-4

Scorers: 15' Cisse (M), 33' Cisse (M), 49' Cisse (M), 72' Ramos (M)

  • Goals and highlights

    83' Red card for Terracciano - Salzburg break quickly through the middle after Milan waste a free-kick. Chasing Schmid from behind, Terracciano pushes him in the back with an open hand and brings him down. Fesnic judges that Terracciano has denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity and shows him a straight red card for DOGSO.


    72' Goal - Salzburg's defence give the ball away cheaply. Jashari wins it back on the edge of the area, and the ball reaches Goncalo Ramos, who adjusts well to beat the goalkeeper at the far post.


    68' Chance - Another ball forward, this time from Modric, troubles the Austrian defence. Hutchinson beats Schmid and cuts inside onto his left foot, but Zawieschitzky, wrong-footed at his near post, does well to turn the ball behind for a corner.


    49' Goal and lengthy VAR check - Milan's defence are caught out again, but Pavlovic recovers, gets the move going and plays Loftus-Cheek in behind. The ball reaches the overlapping Rabiot, who crosses into the middle of the area for Cisse to score again with a poacher's tap-in. A lengthy VAR check examines the Italian forward's marginal position, but officials ultimately judge that Zabransky played him onside, if only just. The hat-trick stands.


    48' Chance - Salzburg's first warning comes as Lindstrom finds Morgalla, whose shot goes narrowly wide.


    33' Goal - From the right, Rabiot picks out Bartesaghi's run deep in behind on the left with a superb ball. Bartesaghi volleys a pass into the middle of the area, where an unmarked Cisse beats Zawieschitzky for the second time.


    25' Chance - Mazurek strikes powerfully from distance. The ball takes a strange trajectory and whistles narrowly wide of Maignan's goal.


    21' Yellow card - Hutchinson accidentally brings down Mazurek as their paths cross while running, without looking at his opponent. Fesnic sees it as deliberate and books Hutchinson.


    17' Goal-line clearance - Rabiot, on the brink of offside, starts a move that sends Loftus-Cheek one-on-one with Zawieschitzky. The goalkeeper comes out low to keep the score unchanged, but the ball falls to Hutchinson with the goal seemingly at his mercy. He shoots, only for Boma to clear off the line and turn it behind for a corner.


    15' Goal - Hutchinson produces his first fine piece of play, crossing from the right to pick out Cisse's run into the middle of the area. The Italian gets ahead of Morgalla and beats Zawieschitzky.


    13' Chance - Milan work the ball forward to Cisse, who exchanges passes with Bartesaghi and bursts into the area. His final touch lets him down, though, allowing Zawieschitzky to intervene.


    8' Chance - A long ball finds Bartesaghi, who reaches the byline and drives a cross into the middle of the area for Rabiot's run deep into the box. Rabiot's right-footed volley heads towards goal, but an unfortunate deflection off Camarda saves Salzburg.


    0' Kick-off at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg at 18.45


    Stats, information and where to watch on TV and via streaming

  • Salzburg-AC Milan: match details

    Salzburg-AC Milan 0-4


    Scorers: 15' Cisse (M), 33' Cisse (M), 49' Cisse (M), 72' Ramos (M)


    Salzburg (4-2-3-1): Zawiescitzky; Morgalla (82' Drexler), Boma, Zabransky, Schmid;Barry, Mazurek; Lindstrom (74' Redzic), Kitano (60' Diakite), Baidoo (60' Vertessen), Tabakovic (75' Camara).

    Substitutes: Fructhl, Sarcevic, Mellberg, Tohumcu, Kratzig, Lainer.

    Manager: Röhl.


    AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Tomori (67' Terracciano F.), De Winter, Pavlovic (81' Diawara), Bartesaghi; Jashari, Rabiot (61' Modric); Hutchinson, Loftus-Cheek, Cisse (61' Pulisc); Camarda (61' Goncalo Ramos).

    Substitutes: Torriani, Estupinan, Chukwueze, Moreira, Comotto, Gila, Terracciano, Musah.

    Manager: Amorim


    Referee: Fesnic (ROM)

    Booked: Hutchinson (M), Zabransky (S)

    Sent off: Terracciano (M)

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