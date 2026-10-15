This was meant to be a fresh start and a chance for redemption, not just for AC Milan but for all of Italian football after four defeats in four matches across two days of Champions League action. Milan delivered with an emphatic 4-0 win away to Salzburg on matchday two of the Europa League league phase.

Despite extensive rotation on both sides of the pitch, Ruben Amorim's players dominated from the outset. They conceded virtually nothing over the 90-plus minutes and repeatedly punished the Austrian side's shaky defence. Alphadjo Cisse stole the show with a record-breaking hat-trick, becoming the youngest Italian to score a hat-trick in the competition. It was also the club's first since André Silva's against Austria Vienna in 2017. Goncalo Ramos then added a goal off the bench with the contest already settled.





Amorim puts his faith in several fringe players, starting Camarda, Hutchinson, Loftus-Cheek, Jashari and Cisse. Only Rabiot is among the most established starters on the pitch, and the Frenchman leads the side as Amorim's decision pays off. Cisse opens the scoring with a poacher's finish in the 15th minute, then strikes again in the 32nd from Bartesaghi's volleyed assist. After the break, he completes his hat-trick in Pippo Inzaghi style, breaking along the offside line after another fine piece of play from Rabiot. Salzburg offer little, making mistake after mistake individually and as a unit, and Milan exploit them. In the 72nd minute, Jashari wins the ball on the edge of the area and gives Goncalo Ramos the chance to make it 4-0. The only negative comes late on: Filippo Terracciano rashly pushes Schmid from behind and receives a straight red card.





For Milan and Amorim, the win helps put both the draw with Sassuolo and the 2-0 defeat to Benfica on their European debut behind them. Milan are firmly back in the play-off places, with direct qualification for the last 16 well within reach.





Salzburg-Milan 0-4

Scorers: 15' Cisse (M), 33' Cisse (M), 49' Cisse (M), 72' Ramos (M)