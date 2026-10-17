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Andrej Kostic MilanAC Milan
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Milan, difficult start to the season for Kostic at Sparta Rotterdam: will he change clubs in January? The situation

AC Milan
A. Kostic
Sparta Rotterdam
Transfers

Milan, 2007-born striker Kostic struggling to establish himself at Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie

Milan moved early for Andrej Kostic, convinced of the potential of the Montenegrin striker born in 2007. First Igli Tare, who has since left, and then Jovan Kirovski completed the deal with Partizan Belgrade months before the summer transfer window reopened: 3 million plus bonuses and a percentage of any future resale for the Serbian club, with the player undergoing a medical in Milan on 30 March.

At first, the Kostic deal looked like a route to signing Dusan Vlahovic because the two players share an agent, Darko Ristic. In the end, AC Milan opted for Goncalo Ramos and the former Juventus player joined Besiktas.

  • Too much for Milan Futuro, still too little for Amorim

    Double figures in the Serbian league and an impressive number of goals for Montenegro's under-21s made Serie D look too restrictive for Kostic. Milan had initially signed Kostic to start with Milan Futuro, but he trained with AC Milan's second team for only a few days after returning from the tour of Australia with the first team.


    After discussions and internal assessments, the two coaching staffs reached an initial conclusion: Kostic risked stalling his development in Serie D, but Amorim considered him too raw to play alongside Modric and his team-mates. He could have remained on the fringes, given that the Portuguese manager had already chosen Camarda as Ramos's understudy.

  • Straight loan to Sparta Rotterdam

    On 19 August last year, AC Milan confirmed Kostic's move to Sparta Rotterdam. AC Milan and Sparta Rotterdam initiated and completed the free loan, with no option to buy, in three days: the Dutch club agreed to cover the 2007-born centre-forward's full salary, beating several Italian and German clubs that had asked AC Milan about a temporary move. The Eredivisie was chosen because it is considered an ideal league for developing young forwards.

  • He (almost) never plays

    Kostic's spell at Sparta Rotterdam will not have pleased the Dutch club's management so far. The Montenegrin striker is struggling to establish himself as Sparta endure a difficult start to the season, with just 6 points from 8 matches.

    With 5 goals in 8 matches, Sparta Rotterdam striker Milan Zonneveld has made a flying start to the campaign and kept Andrej out of the side. Born in 2003, Zonneveld is Kostic's current rival for the lone striker's spot in the Dutch side's 4-2-3-1.


    AC Milan's concern, however, is Kostic's playing time: he has featured in just 4 Eredivisie matches, playing only 56 minutes without a goal or an assist. If the former Partizan Belgrade player does not reverse the trend, he could end his loan in January to look for a project better suited to his situation.

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