Milan, contact with Maza’s agents: the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is liked by Amorim and Gardiner

AC Milan want to add more quality to an attacking midfield unit that already features emerging talent such as Alphadio Cissé and two big names in Christian Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku. In the hunt for the right combination, they still need another attacking midfielder, a pure No 10.





After missing out on Karetsas ( who joined Borussia Dortmund), Almstadt is weighing up various profiles with recommendations from Gardiner and the approval of Amorim. Alongside Soulè and Nwaneri, another long-standing favourite of the Rossoneri hierarchy has resurfaced: Ibrahim Maza, the Algeria international who will turn 21 in November.





Last summer, the Rossoneri held lengthy talks with Hertha Berlin over the North African talent, but Bayer Leverkusen won out with an investment of around €12 million plus bonuses.