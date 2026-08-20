Milan, concrete contacts for Ruben Dias: he is the major target for the defence, the details

A complicated move because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and the costs, given that the price is around €60/65 million and the salary around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes orchestrating things, as he is pulling the strings of the AC Milan transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Rossoneri, the main focus of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.