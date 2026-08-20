Ruben Dias is Gerry Cardinale's top defensive target for AC Milan. During the more than six hours super-agent Jorge Mendes spent at Casa Milan, the Rossoneri's headquarters, they also discussed the situation of the outstanding Portuguese defender from Manchester City, the 29-year-old whose contract expires in 2029, one of the prized assets of Gestifute, the agency led by the Portuguese agent.
Translated by
Milan, concrete contacts for Ruben Dias: he is the major target for the defence, the details
Concrete contacts
According to SportMediaset, talks are under way over a move for the 1997-born player, who has been in Manchester since 2020 after coming through at Benfica, and was proposed by Mendes himself.
Amorim’s request
Manager Ruben Amorim wants a centre-back who can play out from the back and let his team press high. After the coach, Goncalo Ramos and Diego Moreira, the Belgian dual national, the next centre-back for AC Milan could also come from Portugal.
Mendes behind the scenes
A complicated move because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and the costs, given that the price is around €60/65 million and the salary around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes orchestrating things, as he is pulling the strings of the AC Milan transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Rossoneri, the main focus of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.
New experience
During a summer of revolution at City, with many long-serving players leaving along with Pep Guardiola, the former Benfica man's adventure in Manchester could also be coming to an end, as he looks for a new experience.
The Leao card
AC Milan have also told Mendes to find a club for Rafa Leao. In the last few hours there has been talk of a possible swap involving two Portuguese players: Rafa to Manchester and Ruben to Milan, although the move has not gathered pace.
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