A year ago, almost everyone wanted him. In Spain, in France, in Italy, above all Roma. Claudio Echeverri was one of Massara's targets, but despite the player's yes, the deal never got off the ground. Manchester City were to blame, because they owned his registration and only wanted to send him out on loan, a deal Roma did not like. In the capital, nobody wanted to develop a player belonging to another club without an option to buy, a condition Bayer Leverkusen did accept, where things did not go the right way for the Diablito .
Translated by
Milan, Claudio Echeverri of Manchester City offered: the conditions and the situation regarding non-EU player slots
A 2025-2026 season to forget
First under ten Hag and then Hjulmand, the former River player failed to find space, ending the first part of the season with 11 appearances and no goal contributions. His January move to Girona, a club controlled by the City Group, did little to turn things around. Echeverri finished with 1 goal in 17 matches, against Athletic Bilbao, and the pain of relegation.
Offered to AC Milan
Echeverri, whose contract runs until 2028, has left for Manchester City's Asian tour. Maresca wants to test him against Inter in Hong Kong on 1 August, the K-League All-Stars in Seoul on 5 August and Atletico Madrid in Seoul on 9 August, but the English press believe the Argentine is heading for another move away. The only question is what form it will take. Intermediaries have offered him to AC Milan, who are looking for a player with his profile, but for now the Rossoneri, who after signing Andrej Kostic from Partizan Belgrade have only one non-EU slot, have other plans.
River are calling him
There is strong interest in Echeverri from his former club River Plate, who would like to take him on loan. The president of the Millonarios, Stéfano Di Carlo, wants to add the Diablito to Otamendi, Arambarri and Ángel Correa, but City, who paid the €25 million dollars of his release clause to fend off the competition, are currently considering temporary moves in Europe. They want to see him playing regularly in a high-level league, and the Argentine one is not among them.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting