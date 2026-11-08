Goals have become a habit. Cisse is an attacking midfielder who scores like a genuine, seasoned striker. Alpha has an extraordinary instinct for being in the right place at the right time. When he reaches the area of the pitch where he can make the difference, he practically never misses. Against Genoa, he cleverly read the movement of the generous and selfless Ramos, who opened up space for him to punish Bijlow and an excellent Genoa side.
Milan, Cisse equals Shevchenko: further into the history books, he ranks first for goals scored relative to minutes played. Also thanks to a dressing-down from Amorim
Matched Shevechenko
His hat-trick against Salzburg put him in AC Milan's history books: Cisse is the youngest Italian player to score a hat-trick in Europe in an AC Milan shirt. Against Genoa, the former Verona player scored his fifth league goal, drawing level with Shevechenko on eight goals in total in his first 13 matches. Only Pierino Prati, with 10, and Mario Balotelli, with 12, had done better.
First in Italy
Cisse plays down the comparison with towering AC Milan figure Shevechenko when the statistic comes up in his post-match interview: "There's nothing to say about it (laughs, editor's note). I try to make the most of the opportunities the manager gives me. Whether I score or not, the important thing is to win. And if I do score, I'm even happier." The 2006-born player has made an impact both as a starter and off the bench. He has the best goals-to-minutes-played ratio, scoring once every 81 minutes. Better than Lautaro Martinez.
Between the national team and Amorim
"I'm very happy. I want to show my qualities and prove I belong there. I'll give my all, as always." That was Cisse's reaction to his national-team call-up for the Nations League matches against France and Belgium. Alpha has earned his chance after a blistering start to the season.
His relationship with Amorim has been crucial. The manager has known when to be firm and when to offer encouragement, helping him improve day by day. The ticking-off after Milan-Ferencvaros had an immediate effect.
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