Milan, Cardinale wants to build a stronger management structure: a head of football will arrive, Krosche remains in the running

Over the course of the summer, things have not gone exactly as he had planned: first Rangnick fell through, then Krosche. The idea of bringing in a head of football, a senior figure in a structure where everything leads to the final assessment of owner Cardinale, has always been part of RedBird's plans in a revolution that has stripped the all-powerful Giorgio Furlani of his authority and has done away with the sporting director role as it is understood in our football.

Cardinale wants to press on with what he sees as a revolution, a break from the mould compared with the Italian model, and intends to push ahead with the new Head of Football, namely an executive who will work alongside Ruben Amorim and support him in the most critical moments.