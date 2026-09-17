The day after the defeat against Benfica feels decidedly bitter at AC Milan. San Siro jeered yesterday, both at half-time and at the final whistle, after a poor display across the board from Pavlovic and his team-mates. Right on cue, like Swiss clockwork, came the first defeat of the season, while in the league the Diavolo have taken eight points from the 12 available in this first part of the season. Above all, the side have regressed tactically, and that has to raise questions when we are only at the fifth round of Serie A.
Milan, Cardinale in Italy in the coming hours: the Rossoneri owner wants to show his support for the team
Cardinale in Italy
Cardinale's absence from AC Milan-Benfica still made news, given how constant the owner's presence in Milan has been throughout the summer. At the same time, he was never going to stay in Italy 365 days a year, and his American business interests have only been put on stand-by. According to what our editorial team has learned, Cardinale will be in Italy in the next few hours and will duly be at San Siro for Sunday night's match against Lecce.
What he is asking of Amorim
The relationship between Cardinale and Amorim is direct, frank and sincere: there is complete harmony between the coaching staff and the management team. That said, the number one at Red Bird wants to win with attacking football. He wants football built on dominating the opposition. The project is ambitious, above all because Amorim must be given time to get to know Italian football and his squad. Recent performances have disappointed the Rossoneri owner because he has not seen a clear identity from the team, and that will be one of the main points examined in the next round of analysis.
Just as important is the development of the players who arrived in the summer for a total investment of €150 million: Cardinale wants goals from Ramos, but also Moreira from the first minute alongside GIla. In the coming meetings, Cardinale will ask for 360-degree reports.
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